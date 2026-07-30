Valdosta hosts free back-to-school events to help families prepare for the new school year

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — As students prepare to head back to the classroom, the City of Valdosta is hosting two free community events designed to help families start the school year with the supplies and resources they need.

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Valdosta Hosting Two Free Back-to-School Events to Help Families Prepare for the New School Year

The city's annual Back-to-School Community Block Party will take place Saturday, Aug. 1st, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at Unity Park, located at 301 E. Central Ave.

Families attending the event can receive free school supplies, enjoy free food, music and family-friendly entertainment. Students can also receive free haircuts at the City Hall Annex Multipurpose Room.

City leaders say the goal is to help ease the financial burden many families face as the new school year approaches while creating a fun community event for children and parents alike.

To expand access, the city is also partnering with the Southside Recreation Center to host a second back-to-school event in the Southside neighborhood.

The additional location is intended to make it easier for families—particularly those in lower-income neighborhoods—to access school supplies, community resources and other services without traveling across town.

Both events are free and open to the public, with supplies available while they last.

Organizers encourage families to arrive early to take advantage of the giveaways and activities before the first day of school.

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