Turner Center for the Arts opening free reception with 4 new exhibits in Valdosta

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is kicking off its newest round of exhibits with a free opening reception Monday evening from 5 to 7 p.m.

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Turner Center for the Arts opens free reception Monday with 4 new exhibits in Valdosta

The showcase features four unique exhibits, including South Georgia native and award-winning artist Preston King's collection highlighting Georgia State Parks, nationally recognized mosaic artist Julie Mazzoni's glass artwork, and fiber artist Cat Babbie's colorful abstract creations.

Also returning this year is the always popular Valdosta People's Choice Photo Contest. Visitors can view dozens of local photographs and vote for their favorites through July 10, with cash prizes awarded to winners later this summer.

The reception is free to attend and includes light refreshments.

The exhibits will remain on display through late July at the Turner Center on North Patterson Street in Valdosta.

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