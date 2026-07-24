LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — As South Georgia continues to grapple with recent deadly domestic violence cases, leaders at The Haven say they're facing another challenge: meeting a growing demand for services while preparing for significant funding uncertainty.

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The Haven warns funding uncertainty could impact services as demand for domestic violence support grows

The concern comes after two deadly domestic violence incidents in Valdosta within the past month, prompting renewed conversations about resources available for survivors.

"The effects of domestic violence extend far beyond those directly involved, leaving lasting emotional wounds for families, friends, and the entire community," Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said following one of the incidents.

The Haven, which serves nine South Georgia counties, provides emergency shelter, advocacy and crisis services for survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault. Executive Director Michelle Girtman said the organization's 24-bed shelter regularly operates beyond capacity, forcing staff to find alternative housing options for many survivors.

"Valdosta is a 24-bed facility. We stay at about 108% capacity," Girtman said. "We put over 200 people in hotels last year—women and children. Hotels are not a best practice, but it's better than sending them back home."

Earlier this year, Georgia lawmakers approved an additional $9.4 million for domestic violence services in the state budget. However, Governor Brian Kemp later vetoed that funding as part of broader budget reductions.

Girtman said The Haven is still waiting to learn the full impact of state and federal funding decisions, but estimates the organization could lose between $300,000 and $600,000. She said those losses would make it difficult to meet increasing demand for services while maintaining current staffing levels.

According to the Georgia Commission on Family Violence, certified domestic violence agencies answered more than 110,000 crisis calls in 2024, while reports of domestic violence increased 12% statewide compared to the previous year.

Girtman said the additional state funding would have helped expand housing options and sustain services. Instead, the organization is now evaluating potential cost-cutting measures while continuing to answer calls from survivors seeking help.

"What frightens me more is that victims, when we cannot help them, they then don't call," Girtman said. "They don't call the next time. If I can't help them today, why would they call me next week?"

Although The Haven plans to continue serving survivors throughout South Georgia, Girtman said community fundraising alone cannot replace long-term public funding needed to sustain emergency shelter, advocacy and crisis response services.

The Haven's annual fundraiser is scheduled for August 6th, with proceeds benefiting domestic violence and sexual assault services across the nine counties it serves.

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