South Georgia wildfires burn thousands of acres as crews work to protect homes and contain the flames

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — South Georgia wildfires burn thousands of acres, including the Pineland Road Fire that's scorched nearly 30k, as crews work to protect homes and contain the flames.

Wildfires across South Georgia continue to burn, with crews working around the clock as containment remains low and conditions stay dangerous.

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South Georgia wildfires burn nearly 30,000 acres as crews work to protect homes and contain the flames

The largest blaze, the Pineland Road Fire near the Georgia-Florida line, has grown to nearly 30,000 acres and remains just 10 percent contained. Officials say dry conditions and drought have helped fuel its rapid spread. Nearly 100 personnel are currently assigned to this fire alone.

In Fruitland in Echols County, firefighters and linemen from multiple counties are on the ground working to contain a separate blaze. That fire is about 15 percent contained, though crews have managed to clear some areas of smoke.

Across the state, the Georgia Forestry Commission responded to 34 new wildfires on Wednesday.

Crews are using heavy equipment and firebreaks to try to slow the flames. Federal support is also stepping in, with FEMA approving funds to help with response efforts.

Even with evacuations in place, the Red Cross shelter at Venture of Faith Camp is not yet housing evacuees. The shelter will begin taking in visiting linemen as early as Thursday night.

Echols Emergency Management urges neighbors to stay alert for evacuation orders, as conditions remain dangerous.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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