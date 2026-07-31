Small businesses in Valdosta rise above workforce hurdles as chamber pushes for solutions

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Small business owners in Valdosta are navigating a range of challenges — from accessing funding to finding workers — and local leaders want to better understand what kind of support entrepreneurs need most.

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Small businesses in Valdosta face funding gaps, workforce hurdles as chamber pushes for solutions

The Valdosta-Lowndes Chamber of Commerce is promoting an annual survey through the Small Business Development Center aimed at identifying those needs and ensuring local resources are aligned with what business owners are actually experiencing.

Chamber President and CEO Christie Moore said the challenges are wide-ranging but not unexpected.

"I don't think any of the challenges that we're hearing would be a surprise to anyone in the audience, but they do range. It's a big range. Some of those challenges are lack of access to funding. That can be a huge issue for entrepreneurs and small businesses."

For businesses that have been around for decades, survival often comes down to adapting and building strong customer relationships.

Richard McClary has spent 22 years at Lookin Good, a men's clothing store in Downtown Valdosta that has been open for nearly four decades.

"You gotta give the people what they want as far as clothes and shoes, and you gotta have the right attitude. And I enjoyed it, and make a lot of friends. We get to be with the public, and everything goes well, and we're happy," McClary said.

McClary said customer service is what keeps people coming back — especially during challenging economic times.

"You're nothing without the customers. So you got to treat the customers right, you gotta respect the customers, and we do that. We put that first and foremost, respecting the customers, because if not, you wouldn't survive," McClary said.

The Chamber says business owners who participate in the survey can help leaders better understand where support is needed most. The state survey deadline is midnight on July 31st. You can take the survey here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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