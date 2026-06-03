LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — A new regional career academy launching this fall aims to give South Georgia students access to specialized workforce training years before they receive their diplomas.

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New WIN Academy aims to connect South Georgia students to careers before graduation day

The Workforce Innovation Network — or WIN Academy — is launching through partnerships with six South Georgia school systems, Wiregrass Technical College, Coastal Pines Technical College, Valdosta State University, and local industries. The academy aims to connect students directly to workforce opportunities in some of the region's most in-demand fields.

Programs launching this year include advanced phlebotomy, EMT certification, and hospitality training.

For students in some smaller rural communities, access to specialized career training can be limited because schools don't always have the resources to offer every pathway. Academy leaders say that is the problem WIN Academy is designed to solve.

"A career academy like WIN is needed in our region for a lot of reasons. We're partnering with a lot of rural schools, so resources can sometimes be a problem. This gives access to students who otherwise wouldn't have access to these programs," WIN College & Career Academy CEO Jason Van Nus said.

Academy leaders say WIN is not meant to replace existing CTAE programs already offered by local schools. Instead, it is designed to supplement them by providing specialized pathways and certifications through a shared regional model.

WIN Board of Directors Chairman Tullis Beasley said the academy is built to bridge the gap between education and the workforce.

"It's to bridge the gap between education and workforce. Students will be able to walk into a career the day they graduate or be better prepared to continue their education at a technical college or university," Beasley said.

Unlike traditional career pathways that can take multiple semesters to complete, WIN leaders say students will be able to move through coursework faster while gaining direct exposure to future employers.

"A typical student might take three semesters to complete a pathway. We're going to combine that into one school year, allowing students to complete all three classes between August and May," Van Nus said.

Employers will also play an active role through internships, apprenticeships, and work-based learning opportunities, creating what workforce leaders call a talent pipeline for South Georgia industries.

WIN Academy will initially operate through Wiregrass Technical College while plans continue for a permanent home. Participating students will remain enrolled at their home high schools while taking part in academy coursework and workforce training opportunities.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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