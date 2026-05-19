LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — More than 2,400 ballots were cast countywide by 2:00 p.m., surpassing turnout at the same point four years ago.

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Lowndes County voters turn out in strong numbers for Tuesday primary election

Lowndes County voters headed to the polls Tuesday to decide several races shaping local leadership for years to come, from the courthouse to county commission seats to the future of Georgia House District 177.

At the top of many ballots was the Georgia House District 177 race. The seat opened earlier this year after former Representative Dexter Sharper resigned following a government fraud conviction.

Last week's special election already triggered a runoff between Alvin Payton Jr. and Eric Howard to finish out the remainder of the current term through December 31st. Tuesday's primary will determine who could ultimately hold the seat long-term beginning in 2027.

Voters also weighed in on the Lowndes County Commission District 4 race between longtime incumbent Demarcus Marshall and challenger Kelley Saxon.

Election officials said turnout stayed strong throughout the day. More than 2,400 voters had cast ballots countywide by 2:00 p.m. — more than Lowndes County saw at the same point four years ago.

"We've seen a really steady flow of voters throughout the day, and turnout has been very encouraging so far. People are engaged, they're informed, and they're showing up to make their voices heard."

Voter Tameika Miller-Ackman said she believes participation in local elections is bigger than politics.

"Having representation in government is one of the key things that many of our ancestors fought for. They marched for, protested for, and so that is one of the greatest things. It's a slap in the face if you don't do what they died for you to do."

Miller-Ackman also volunteers as a poll watcher during elections and said she hoped neighbors would continue showing up before polls closed.

"You have time to get off work. Go to your polling precinct and make your voice heard, because your voice matters, your vote matters, and your vote will be counted."

Polls close at 7:00 p.m. Election results will be updated as they come in Tuesday night. You can find your polling location by clicking here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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