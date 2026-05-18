Lowndes County voters prepare for primary just days after special election

LOWNDES COUNTY, GA — A new precinct location and two separate District 177 races have election officials urging voters to confirm their polling place as Lowndes County prepares for Georgia's primary election day.

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Lowndes County voters head to the polls Tuesday for primary election day

The Lowndes County Board of Elections is preparing for another busy Election Day following that special election, which ended with no candidate securing more than 50% of the vote. That race is now headed to a June runoff, where Alvin Payton Jr. and Eric Howard will face off to complete former Representative Dexter Sharper's unfinished term through the end of the year.

Tuesday's primary is a completely separate race, with five candidates still competing for the full District 177 term beginning in 2027.

Voters will also weigh in on the Lowndes County Commission District 4 race between longtime incumbent Demarcus Marshall and challenger Kelley Saxon.

Unlike early voting, voters must cast their ballots at their assigned precincts on Election Day. A new precinct is now located at the Public Safety Training Building on Patterson Street, and officials are encouraging everyone to check their registration online before heading out.

Tam Seymour, a Valdosta neighbor, is urging voters — especially those who may face transportation challenges — to plan ahead.

"For people like me, who are older, it's hard for us to get transport. It's hard to get by, and there a lot of people like us here…Go on your page and get there as early as you can, like at 7, because once its set in stone, that's all you got come November."

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Voters can check their registration status and polling location through Georgia's Secretary of State voter page.

Find information about polling locations and what you'll need here.

You can also view races and results here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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