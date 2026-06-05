Norfolk Southern's Safety First Grant will fund two drones to monitor railroad corridors and support proactive patrols across Lowndes County.

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Lowndes County Sheriff's Office receives $8,000 grant to deploy drones on every patrol shift

The Lowndes County Sheriff's Office has received an $8,000 Safety First Grant from Norfolk Southern to help deputies deploy 2 drones during every patrol shift.

Sheriff's officials say the drones will be used to monitor railroad corridors, assist with proactive patrols, and provide real-time information to deputies before they arrive on scene.

The grant is part of Norfolk Southern's broader safety initiative. Last year alone, the railroad company invested more than $6 million through grant programs across its 22-state network.

Norfolk Southern is currently accepting applications for its next round of Safety First grants through August 3rd.

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