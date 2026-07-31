LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Residents across Lowndes County are being invited to help shape the future of their community through a new initiative bringing neighbors together over a shared meal.

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Lowndes County invites residents to share ideas for the future at inaugural Longest Table event

One Valdosta-Lowndes is hosting the inaugural Lowndes Longest Table on November 15th, a community-wide event designed to spark conversation about the hopes, challenges, and opportunities facing the region.

Residents from Valdosta, Hahira, Lake Park, Dasher, Remerton and surrounding communities are encouraged to participate and share their ideas for the future of Lowndes County.

Organizers say the feedback gathered at the event will help guide future conversations with local governments, parks and recreation officials, businesses and community organizations.

A community survey is now open, giving residents a chance to share their ideas before seats are filled at the county's first-ever Lowndes Longest Table.

You can take the survey by clicking here.

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