Lowndes County Board of Elections seeks poll workers for Election Day and early voting

The Lowndes County Board of Elections is accepting applications year-round for both Election Day and early voting poll workers.

To qualify, applicants must be at least 16 years old, a U.S. citizen, and a Lowndes County resident. They'll also need to attend training, be able to stand for extended periods, and lift up to 35 pounds of voting equipment.

Election Day workers typically serve from 5:00 a.m. until around 9:00 p.m. or later and are paid at least $120, with additional compensation available for training, setup days, and leadership positions.

Anyone interested can pick up an application at the Lowndes County Board of Elections on North Oak Street or call 229-671-2850 for more information.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.