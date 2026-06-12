LAMP shelter adds new beds, invests $150,000 to help more Lowndes County neighbors

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As South Georgia temperatures climb, one local shelter says the biggest danger isn't just the heat — it's what happens when people have nowhere to escape it.

LAMP shelter adds new beds and invests $150,000 to help more Lowndes County neighbors

Since the closure of a local soup kitchen, LAMP's Lunch at LAMP program has become a lifeline for roughly 150 to 200 neighbors every day. Yurshema Flanders described the demand firsthand.

"As you can see later, you'll see how many people we have outside today because the line is actually inside and outside to the sidewalk and has turned the corner," said Flanders.

There are signs of hope. A recent $50,000 donation from the St. Francis Center helped purchase 77 new beds, allowing the shelter to expand capacity by 11 people. LAMP has also received a $100,000 grant from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs to help move homeless neighbors off the streets and into stable housing.

Still, shelter leaders say dozens of people continue spending their days outside in dangerous temperatures. LAMP is now asking for donations ranging from bread, jelly, and sandwich baggies to bug spray, bottled water, and other summer essentials.

For Stephen Bishop, who stopped by LAMP for lunch, those resources are more than conveniences — they are necessities.

"It can be very hard depending on the time of the year it is when it comes to the weather, and like today, it's supposed to be over 91 degrees. So I'm just trying to stay cool," said Bishop.

Food insecurity continues affecting thousands of families across South Georgia, while extreme heat creates even greater challenges for people without stable housing. Bishop said programs like LAMP provide more than a meal.

"My advice is to you: stay hydrated, stay prayed up, and don't lose the faith," said Bishop.

Shelter leaders say continued community support will be critical as temperatures continue rising throughout the summer.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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