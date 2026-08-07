LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — K-South Martial Arts is giving students more than self-defense skills after the school day ends — it is blending after-school care with martial arts instruction in a structured environment where homework, physical activity and character development all happen under one roof.

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K-South Martial Arts offers after-school program focused on discipline and character development

Co-owner Tanya McCoy said the program began with a simple mission: to provide children with positive guidance after school.

"We started in a community that didn't offer anything for children after school... Martial arts has great life skills... that's like my contribution to the Earth," McCoy said.

Beyond learning self-defense, students spend each month focusing on a different life lesson. This month's theme is accountability, while instructors reinforce respect, confidence and perseverance every day.

Assistant instructor Tyron Smith said those lessons are what keep students coming back.

"Patience, discipline... you don't get instant stuff, so you have to earn it here. We don't give out black belts—you have to earn it," Smith said.

McCoy said after-school programs also give children something that is becoming increasingly important: face-to-face interaction, physical activity and a place to grow outside of a screen.

"Kids are in front of a tablet or a screen... here they get time to work out, focus their body, get stronger. I like that," McCoy said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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