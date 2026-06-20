Hundreds of numbered ping pong balls raced down the Bonzai Pipelines slide at Splash Island during the annual Great Ping Pong Race, raising money for the Miracle League of Valdosta.

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Great Ping Pong Race at Wild Adventures raises funds for Miracle League of Valdosta athletes

More than 100 participants purchased balls for a chance to win prizes while supporting the volunteer-run organization, which provides baseball and other recreational opportunities for children and adults with disabilities throughout South Georgia.

For board member Sydney Prince, the cause is personal.

"Even if you have the worst day ever at work, you're able to go to that Miracle League field. They are so happy to be able to go up to that home plate and be able to hit either a home run or they go to first base. They're dancing. They're being excited." Prince said.

Every ping pong ball purchased helps support league operations, athlete scholarships, and ongoing expenses tied to the Miracle League Complex. The organization is still paying off construction debt from the facility while continuing to expand opportunities for athletes across the region.

Wild Adventures PR Specialist Asher Raymond said community support remains critical to that mission.

"We're super proud to partner with the Miracle League of Valdosta and their mission of breaking down barriers for children and adults alike with physical disabilities and achieving their dreams in sports. It's a great mission. We want to make sure everybody is able to play and achieve their dreams." Raymond said.

Organizers say every donation, no matter the size, helps ensure athletes can continue taking the field and creating memories that last a lifetime.

The Miracle League youth season begins September 29, while the adult league starts October 2.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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