Lowndes County Schools keeps its cafeterias open through much of the summer as food insecurity affects one in four children across South Georgia.

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Free summer meal program keeps Lowndes County kids fed while school is out

For thousands of South Georgia students, summer break also means losing access to the meals they count on during the school year. Lowndes County Schools is working to change that with a free summer meal program open to any child 18 and under.

Across South Georgia, food insecurity remains a significant challenge. Second Harvest of South Georgia reports that 1 in 5 people and 1 in 4 children across its 30-county service area face hunger.

Tenry Berry, Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, Operations, and Technology for Lowndes County Schools, said that reality is exactly why the district keeps its cafeterias open throughout much of the summer.

"We realize that not every student has access to that when school is out. For some of our students, the meals they get during the school year are the only meals they have access to for breakfast and lunch, and so to be able to provide that over the summer is really great for us."

Berry said one of the most rewarding parts of the program is knowing every child who walks through the cafeteria doors leaves with a full stomach.

Rising Lowndes High senior and softball player Olivia Steele said the meals make a difference for her and her teammates.

"It definitely keeps us fueled because we go right to weight lifting after this. So we always practice, come eat, and then get our energy back so we can be our best in the weight room."

Steele and her teammates grabbed lunch together before heading to the weight room.

"To be able to provide this during the summer, knowing that any child who takes advantage of this is not hungry, that we can at least provide them those two meals a day, is extremely important."

The summer feeding program is open to any child 18 and under, regardless of which school they attend. Meals are served Monday through Thursday through July 30th, with the exception of the week of July 4th.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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