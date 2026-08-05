LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — Downtown Valdosta is in the middle of one of its biggest revitalization efforts, with more than 180,000 square feet of redevelopment projects underway, fueled by over $24.4 million in mostly private investment.

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Downtown Valdosta sees $24.4 million revitalization with apartments, restaurants and entertainment

The projects include 51 new apartments, eight restaurants and bars, boutique retail, entertainment venues and continued restoration of historic buildings, all expected to take shape over the next year.

Main Street Manager Patrick Pearson said the goal is creating a downtown people want to visit long after the workday ends.

"The importance of investing in downtown Valdosta is that we are the hub for the region... We're bringing that back to downtown Valdosta... creating momentum in a vibrant downtown, and we're getting there."

One of the largest developments is being led by Daniel Bayman, where crews are preparing to break ground on a mixed-use project behind the McKey Hotel. The development will feature 51 apartments, four commercial storefronts and future plans for an indoor-outdoor food hall.

"Call me biased, but I really can't wait for the new apartments and the bakery shop to get here. It's all going to make downtown even more beautiful," Bayman said.

New businesses — including Three Crazy Bakers, specialty retail shops and entertainment venues — are also preparing to open. The city is continuing to invest in façade improvements, landscaping and streetscape projects designed to attract even more businesses.

"I'm so excited to see Valdosta come back to life. When I first got here there were a lot of vacant buildings... it's so exciting to see those buildings occupied with successful businesses, and that for me is a win," Pearson said.

Downtown leaders say this latest investment marks another milestone in Valdosta's ongoing revitalization, with additional projects already in the planning stages.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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