LOWNDES COUNTY, GA (WTXL) — As South Georgia farmers continue rebuilding from Hurricane Helene's devastating crop losses, local leaders say agritourism is becoming an important part of agriculture's recovery in Lowndes County.

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Agritourism grows as Lowndes County farmers rebuild after Hurricane Helene with new USDA funding

Agriculture contributes more than $115 million to Lowndes County's economy every year, making it the county's largest industry. The USDA has released more than $500 million in disaster assistance for Georgia producers recovering from the storm, funding many local farmers plan to put back into their businesses by adding more livestock and attractions.

Places like Dasher Family Fun Center are connecting families directly with local agriculture through markets, animals and farm experiences. The center held its grand opening this past weekend, drawing more than 200 visitors for a day of petting zoos and agricultural education.

Owner Amanda Dasher said many children have never seen where their food actually comes from.

"There's a lot of people who don't know where our food comes from... It doesn't just magically show up at the grocery store... We need farmers," Dasher said.

Supporters say agritourism gives farms another source of income while helping consumers understand the work behind every harvest. Jerry Connell, Co-founder of Georgia Grown Trails, said combining the region's two major industries creates real economic opportunity.

"Agriculture is one of our top industries, what keeps us going really. And then we have tourism up there too. So you put the two together for agritourism and really get some money flowing," Connell said.

Dasher said the goal isn't just entertainment — it's creating the next generation of agricultural advocates while supporting local farmers.

"We've got to highlight that... our farmers, they are struggling... We need to respect our farmers, try to buy locally... and highlight our farmers," Dasher said.

Community leaders say every local purchase and every trip to the farm helps strengthen the region's most important industry.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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