LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Some Leon County polling locations lost power due to storms in the area on Election Day.

Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley said four polling sites lost power, but that there were no reports of voters being turned away or voting being interrupted.

WATCH: Leon County Supervisor of Elections Mark Earley talks Election Day, power outages, and more with WTXL

Storms cause power outages at some Leon County polling sites

Earley said electronic check in of voters ran on battery backup power in most instances, and in other cases reverted to paper poll book voter check in.

Voting machines remain operational on battery power, he said.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.