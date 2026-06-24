LEON COUNTY, FL — A mobile classroom made a stop at the Fort Braden Family Resource Center on Wednesday, bringing hands-on education to the community.

The Fort Braden Family Resource Center is funded by the Children’s Services Council of Leon County.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

STEAM Bus brings interactive learning to Fort Braden

The STEAM Bus visited the center with interactive activities designed to get both students and parents involved, allowing them to learn side by side.

Tony and Savannah Metcalf, parents who attended the event, said the experience offered something valuable for their children.

"So for us this is exciting to be able to get the kids one out of the house and two for them to come out, be exposed to different things, different learning opportunities, something to stimulate their minds," Tony Metcalf said.

Kids on board get to experience activities that blend art, science, math, technology, and engineering through books, building blocks, experiments, and more.

Lauren Hayman, a teacher at Chaires Elementary School, said the hands-on approach helps students absorb new concepts without feeling like traditional classroom learning.

"So doing different experiments where things fizzle and change colors and then talk about those chemical reactions, sneak in some of those science vocabulary words so they don't feel like they're learning, but they are taking in a lot of new information," Hayman said.

The goal of the bus is to bring educational experiences directly into the community. For more information on having the bus at local events, community centers, and more, contact the Title IV office at Leon County Schools.

***This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.***

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.