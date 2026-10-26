Leon County Schools confirms 4 students were injured in the shooting on Saturday

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Editor's Note: A separate story was published that incorrectly reported that four students were killed. This article has been updated to reflect that four students were injured.

Leon County Schools confirmed on Monday that, as of now, four students were injured in the shooting on Perry Street on Saturday.

LCS said the victims attended three different schools throughout Leon County. The district will not release the victims' names.

LCS released a statement on its Facebook page discussing the resources that would be made available for students who may be affected by the tragedy.

The school district said the suspect was not enrolled at a Leon County school. Earlier today, it was announced that a 15-year-old was arrested in connection with the shooting.

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