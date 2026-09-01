FSU shooting victim files lawsuit against university's board of trustees

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A grad student injured during the mass shooting at Florida State University has sued the Florida State University Board of Trustees.

According to the complaint, Madison Askins has filed a lawsuit for injuries and damages sustained during the shooting on April 17, 2025.

The lawsuit accuses the Florida State University Board of Trustees of negligent security on the premises.

Askins is also one of the parties named in a lawsuit against OpenAI for punitive damages related to its use by the suspect in the shooting.

On April 17, 2025, suspected gunman Phoenix Ikner reportedly shot eight people on the university's Tallahassee campus. Two of those victims died from their injuries.

Read full lawsuit

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