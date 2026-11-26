LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Several community organizations and businesses across Leon County are offering free Thanksgiving dinners, from traditional turkey meals to student gatherings and a children's coat giveaway.

Residents across Leon County have multiple options for a free Thanksgiving meal this holiday season, with offerings from local law offices, churches, nonprofits and community groups.

Here's a listing of some of the free Thanksgiving dinners being offered in the Tallahassee area:

Amber Hall Law Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway

Date and time: Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Location: Amber Hall Law parking lot, 820 E. Park Ave., Bldg. A, Tallahassee, Florida

Details: Free Thanksgiving meal, one per person, while supplies last.

Salvation Army Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Date and time: Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Location: Salvation Army headquarters, 2410 Allen Road, Tallahassee, Florida

Details: Traditional community meal. No RSVP required.

American Legion Post 13 — "Thanksgiving Tallahassee"

Date and time: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 (Thanksgiving Day), from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Location: American Legion Post 13, 229 Lake Ella Drive, Tallahassee, Florida

Details: Free traditional turkey dinner with musical entertainment for anyone in need of food or fellowship.

Mount Zion Primitive Baptist Church and Angels of God Outreach Ministry

Date and time: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 (Thanksgiving Day), from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Locations: Walker-Ford Community Center, 2301 Pasco St., and 1200 Church, 1200 W. Tharpe St., Tallahassee, Florida

Details: Free community Thanksgiving dinner, plus a winter jacket giveaway for kids. Children must be present.

Fellowship Tallahassee — "Home Away from Home" Dinner

Date and time: Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 (Thanksgiving Day), at 2 p.m.

Location: 1540 S. Adams St., Tallahassee, Florida

Details: Hosted for FAMU, FSU and TSC students. Attendees can dine in with football, games and conversation, or grab a plate to go. Registration is required.

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