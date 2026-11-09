COMMON with the Tallahassee Symphony has been canceled due to weather

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Visit Tallahassee said COMMON with the Tallahassee Symphony Orchestra has been canceled due to cold weather.

The concert was scheduled for Nov. 14 at the Adderley Amphitheater at Cascades Park.

Tickets purchased through AXS, the venue’s only authorized ticket seller, will be automatically refunded to the original method of payment immediately.

Visit Tallahassee said a Spring 2027 date for a rescheduled concert is being considered.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

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