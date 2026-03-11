JEFFERSON, COUNTY — A volunteer firefighter in Jefferson County is encouraging residents to become certified SKYWARN Storm Spotters after completing the National Weather Service training program.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Wacissa volunteer firefighter reflects on SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training

Scott Goodlin, a volunteer firefighter with the Wacissa Volunteer Fire Rescue, is among the residents who recently completed the training and has since shared his experience online.

"It's a component that I think would assist us here at the firehouse and just in general. Here in Jefferson County, we have a lot of rural areas...So the more we can be prepared and aware of our surroundings, the safer we can keep our guys and our community," Goodlin said.

Goodlin pointed out that while meteorologists at the National Weather Service have high-tech equipment and technology, but having residents who are actually experiencing the weather firsthand helps them confirm what they see on radar — whether it is debris in the air, hail, or even snow.

"If there's eyes in the area that have taken this training, they can verify it. You pick up the phone and call the national weather service here in Tallahassee and say this is what I'm seeing and this is where I'm at and they can take that information and compare it to their technology. Maybe save some lives, maybe get people out of danger a little faster," Goodlin said.

Once completing the training — which takes between an hour to an hour and a half — spotters simply call the National Weather Service to report what they are seeing.

"When it comes to SKYWARN, you literally could be saving somebody's life," Goodlin said.

Goodlin encourages everyone to get the training, saying you never know when it will come in handy — or even save a life.

"Nothing will truly beat being able to have eyes on what is going on," Goodlin said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.