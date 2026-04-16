JEFFERSON, COUNTY — Two trafficked Amazon parrots are now getting a second chance at the North Florida Wildlife Center after being rescued from a smuggling operation.

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Trafficked Amazon parrots rescued, now recovering in North Florida

Wildlife officials say the yellow-headed Amazon parrots were discovered packed inside a vehicle with dozens of other birds at a border checkpoint. They were first taken to the Gladys Porter Zoo in Texas for care before being transferred to the North Florida Wildlife Center.

Colette Adams with the Gladys Porter Zoo says Amazon parrots are often targeted in illegal wildlife trafficking because of their rarity, intelligence, and ability to mimic human speech. Some can sell for thousands of dollars on the black market.

After months of rehabilitation, the birds are now safe in Jefferson County.

“Any opportunity we have for animals taken out of their natural habitat, we’re going to take that opportunity to help them,” said Darian Dowse with North Florida Wildlife Center.

The remaining Amazon parrots housed at the Gladys Porter Zoo are expected to remain in care and could eventually be placed in a larger public exhibit.

Meanwhile, the trafficking case remains under investigation.

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