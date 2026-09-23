JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Area Rose Society is bringing its annual Autumn Roses Show to Monticello this Saturday — the first time the event has moved out of Tallahassee.

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Tallahassee Area Rose Society brings annual Autumn Roses Show to Monticello for the first time

Organizers made the move to avoid competing with other fall events in the capital city, and say they hope the change draws more visitors into Monticello.

The free event takes place at the American Legion Hall on South Water Street in Monticello.

Cheryl Gifford said the society is eager to share the show with a new community.

"We are really excited about the show, and we are having exhibitors and judges from all over come.

These people are very competitive, and they will be looking to see which one is labeled as Queen of Show."

Residents who want to compete can enter by cutting the longest stem from roses growing at their home, placing it in water, and bringing it to the American Legion Hall between 7:00 and 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

Official judging runs from 10:00 a.m. until Noon. The show then opens to the public from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. for viewing and voting for the People's Choice Award.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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