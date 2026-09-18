Red Cross and Jefferson County partner for free shelter volunteer training during peak hurricane season

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The American Red Cross and Jefferson County Emergency Management are partnering for a free shelter training event this Saturday, Sept. 19, during peak hurricane season.

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Red Cross and Jefferson County Emergency Management offer shelter volunteer training this Saturday

Volunteers will learn what it takes to help open and operate a shelter when a disaster forces people from their homes.

The training is designed to give people the skills they need to help their communities during an emergency, and organizers say having trained volunteers before an emergency happens can help communities respond more quickly when help is needed.

Community Disaster Program Manager for the Capital Area Chapter Candi Collyer says the American Red Cross already has a strong relationship with Jefferson County.

"They have an excellent CERT team so we work with them very well but we always could use shelter volunteers or volunteers in general," Collier said.

Collyer described what a real emergency response in Jefferson County could look like during hurricane season.

"If we heard there was a hurricane coming, we stand up earlier, get everything ready to go. If it's looking like it's going to hit Jefferson County specifically, the school would be closed...we would be sheltering at the school. We would be using a lot of CERT volunteers and any volunteers that are going to be here on Saturday to assist with the sheltering as well as bringing people food, emergency supplies, and cleaning up after," Collyer said. "Volunteers are 90 percent of our workforce, and we could never have too many volunteers."

Volunteers will get a closer look at the different roles needed to keep a shelter running, from supporting disaster shelters to serving meals and comforting families after an emergency.

You do not have to live in Jefferson County to take part. The training runs from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Jefferson County Emergency Management, located at 169 Industrial Park, Monticello, FL 32344.

To register or with questions, text Candi Collyer at 850-491-7368. More information is also available here.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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