North Florida Wildlife Center staff are celebrating a rare and hopeful week after welcoming multiple endangered animal births, including cotton-top tamarin triplets and a newborn ring-tailed lemur.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Rare Zoo Births Bring Hope for Endangered Species at North Florida Wildlife Center

Zoo officials say the births are more than exciting moments for visitors; they’re proof that ongoing conservation and animal care programs are delivering results.

Cotton-Top Tamarins are among the rarest primates on Earth, making the arrival of triplets especially noteworthy. The species is critically endangered, with only a few thousand believed to remain in the wild. Executive Director of the North Florida Wildlife Center Ryan Reines said all three babies are healthy and bonding strongly with their family group.

“The goal is not just increasing population numbers — it’s also protecting genetic diversity to help the species survive long-term,” Reines said.

The wildlife center partners with other zoos nationwide to maintain healthy genetic diversity among animals in human care, an effort that could support future reintroduction programs to the wild if needed.

Just days after the Tamarin triplets arrived, the facility welcomed another new face, a baby ring-tailed lemur, a primate native to Madagascar that’s also facing threats in its natural habitat.

“We were very excited to see everyone gave birth to healthy offspring,” Reines said. “That is not always the case from the get-go, so it’s really exciting for us. Visitors can already glimpse both the newborn lemur and the Tamarin triplets alongside their families."

Staff hopes moments like these inspire greater public interest in conservation and help raise awareness about why exotic animals should never be kept as pets.

These back-to-back births are a bright spot for global conservation efforts, underscoring the critical role zoos and wildlife centers play in protecting endangered species for generations to come.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.