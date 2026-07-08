The North Florida Wildlife Center says summer is when food donations are at their lowest, and rising grocery costs are making it even harder to keep rescued animals fed.

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North Florida Wildlife Center seeks fresh produce donations during summer slump

Executive Director Ryan Reins said the center is asking the community to help by dropping off fresh produce.

"This time of year, they sometimes fall a little bit short on fruit, but mostly vegetables and leafy greens. Usually during this time of year, donations are a little bit low, and of course, food costs are up quite a bit at the moment," Reins said.

The center accepts almost all types of fresh produce, with sweet potatoes being one of the animals' favorite treats.

Community members can drop off donations Tuesday through Sunday from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

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