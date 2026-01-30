North Florida Wildlife Center finds ways to keep animals warm

JEFFERSON, COUNTY — The North Florida Wildlife Center is having to take some extra steps to keep their animals warm during the cold snap.



Preparations began months before the winter season, so everything is set and in place for the cold air.

Different animals need certain attention; while some can handle the cooler temperatures, others need extra heat and special diets.

Heaters, dens, houses, data collection, and 24/7 surveillance are just a few components that go into keeping the animals warm.

Watch the video below to see how the staff works around the clock to keep all animals safe and warm.

North Florida Wildlife Center finding ways to keep animals warm

With the temperatures expected to drop even more this weekend, people aren't the only ones having to bundle up. At, the North Florida Wildlife Center, staff have been working all week to keep the animals warm and healthy.

The North Florida Wildlife Center is home to 116 animals and spanning 52 different species. So it is safe to say it takes a lot of preparation to not only prepare the center, but the animals themselves. But luckily, the staff here have built up the center, not just recently, but even going back a few years ago.

"Over the past few years as we've developed, we have installed more infrastructure, especially electricity to help us be more ready for storms, for hot weather for cold weather and so a lot of the elements that we need as far as heating goes are already present," Founder and director, Ryan Reines said.

However, when it comes to each animal, there are different preparations that go into keeping them warm. Some animals are built for the cold so they don't need as much attention, but those that come from tropical or warm climate are given more heat and even a change in diet.

"We add fats and proteins to their diet before a freeze to make sure their bodies are ready to burn a little bit of extra energy, extra calories, to help fuel them through that cold," Reines said.

A lot of enclosures even have dens that protects the from wind, rain, sun and snow. On top of that, the staff closely monitors each animal leading up to, during, and after the cold through data collection and 24-7 surveillance.

"So based on that data we're able to have confidence that animals will do well in extreme weather whether it is hot or cold. Additionally, we have a 24/7 surveillance system, so if we need to check uncertain animals at nights were able to access that. And of course, if we ever have extreme weather say a snowstorm or hurricane, someone or a few staff members will stay the night out here just to make sure everyone's ok," Reines said.

Although there is a lot to do to prepare these animals for the cold, the wildlife Center says preparing well in advance is something they make sure to do for events like this. At the North Florida Wildlife Center, Jillian Preite, ABC 27.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.