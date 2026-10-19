JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Two years after opening its doors to the public, the North Florida Wildlife Center says it is making an impact that extends beyond wildlife conservation.

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North Florida Wildlife Center Brings Visitors, Jobs and Economic Impact to Jefferson County

Center officials say increasing visitor numbers are helping drive economic activity throughout Jefferson County, with travelers spending money at restaurants, gas stations, and local stores while visiting the facility.

According to the North Florida Wildlife Center, attendance has continued to rise since opening to the public. Community Relations Manager Tiffany Fredette said the center has seen significant growth in visitors over the past year.

"This is actually our second year opening to the general public, and in the two years we have actually seen a 25% increase in visitors," Fredette said. "We have had 10,000 in the last year, so we have visitors coming not just from Florida, but Georgia and even states far away."

Fredette said those visitors help support nearby businesses while also contributing to local employment opportunities.

The center currently employs about 15 full- and part-time workers and relies on volunteers to help support its mission.

"We have about 15 full- and part-time workers here at the North Florida Wildlife Center plus a plethora of volunteers," Fredette said. "We are just so thankful and could not do the work without them."

As the wildlife center continues to attract visitors from across the Southeast and beyond, staff say its presence is helping strengthen the local economy while connecting residents and tourists with wildlife education and conservation efforts.

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