Nonprofit brings free legal services to Jefferson County with mobile office

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The Legal Services of North Florida is expanding free legal help in Jefferson County with a new mobile office.

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Legal aid nonprofit brings free legal services to rural Jefferson County with mobile office

The organization is adding an office location in Monticello.

The nonprofit offers free civil legal assistance to eligible low-income neighbors, with the goal of eliminating poverty through legal support. Services include help with housing, family law, FEMA disaster assistance, and immigration applications for victims of crime.

For many families in rural Jefferson County, getting legal help after a disaster or for immigration issues can feel out of reach. The organization says it is working to eliminate transportation barriers for rural residents by bringing services directly to the communities that need them most.

Kathy Grunewald, a senior disaster coordination attorney with Legal Services of North Florida, says the organization is ready to help.

"All of our services are free. We provide free legal civil cases to eligible folks who live in our area and who have a legal issue that we can handle," she said.

The group currently relies on a mobile office to reach rural communities, especially after disasters.

"We have 16 locations through the panhandle, and we also have a mobile legal bus that we have taken to Jefferson County before," Grunewald said.

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