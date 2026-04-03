New restaurant hiring amid ongoing employment challenges in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON, COUNTY — A new restaurant in Monticello is expanding its team just days after opening its doors, providing a boost to the local job market.

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Monticello restaurant El Jalisco hiring staff as business grows

El Jalisco is hiring for several positions, including servers, hostesses and bartenders, as owners say business has been steadily picking up.

The restaurant recently posted on social media that it is looking to fill roles to meet customer demand.

"We’re looking for dedicated, friendly team players that are committed to giving incredible service and connecting with people," El Jalisco Part Owner Hanna Clark said.

The hiring push comes as Jefferson County navigates ongoing staffing and employment challenges.

According to data from the Florida Scorecard, the county has seen a drop of more than 100 jobs over the past year, while the number of people looking for work continues to rise. The data shows more than 300 people are currently unemployed in the county, with about 175 open positions across the area. That means for every 100 available jobs, nearly double the number of people are looking for work.

The new openings at El Jalisco provide an opportunity for neighbors to find employment close to home without commuting to neighboring counties.

Shelby Rodriguez, a server and bartender, says the new business is a welcome addition.

"I love living in Monticello and working here — so when I heard El Jalisco was coming, that worked for me," Rodriguez said.

New unemployment numbers for the area will be released on April 8.

Anyone interested in applying is encouraged to reach out directly to El Jalisco through its social media pages.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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