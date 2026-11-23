JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A new statewide animal cruelty hotline is giving neighbors another way to report suspected neglect or abuse. It corresponds with an effort in Jefferson County to keep animals safe.

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New hotline helping Floridians report animal cruelty

The hotline is operated by Big Dog Ranch Rescue with help from the Florida's agriculture department. Neighbors can report suspected abuse or neglect anonymously and for free.

Local animal advocate Annie Anderson says reporting a concern doesn't automatically mean someone is guilty, but it gives authorities a chance to look into what's happening.

"Not everyone is guilty of abuse and neglect, but the most important thing is that people speak up. They offer assistance. They offer help. Pictures would be great if there is such a situation and something is going down, but again, the main thing is that it is reported, it's investigated, and it's resolved," Anderson said.

The new hotline follows partnership efforts in Jefferson County to address animal cruelty.

"We lobbied the county commission. We met with the sheriff, myself with Annie Anderson with the Humane Society, to really promote a position for a deputy to work with animal control on these abuse and neglect cases, and we are so grateful that that happened," Rachel Herman with the Jefferson County Animals Foundation said.

"It's already in effect, so you can call, report anything that you may hear or see. If you ever see anything, please don't hesitate to call," Jefferson County deputy Abigail Sasser said.

Once a report is made, Big Dog Ranch Rescue reviews the information and routes it to the appropriate local agency. That agency then determines if a follow up or investigation is needed.

You can report suspected abuse by calling 1-877-561-PETS. When you make a report, you're asked to share what happened, when and how it happened, and what animals were involved.

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