Monticello's new city manager zeroing in on budget fixes

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Monticello's new city manager, Marcus Collins, is making the city's finances his first priority as he works to move the community forward.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Monticello's new city manager hits the ground running with a focus on fixing the city's budget first

Marcus Collins officially began his role on Aug. 24 after the city council unanimously selected him for the position.

He brings 40 years of government experience to Monticello, including a background in city management, utilities, infrastructure and urban planning.

Collins says he began reviewing the budget right away, saying an accurate, balanced budget is essential to addressing the city's needs now while preparing for its future.

"I'm excited they all voted for me. That was a pleasant surprise. I come here with a couple of master's degrees and a utility background as well as I'm a contractor. And I'm here to fix the city of Monticello and take it into the future," Collins said.

Collins also outlined additional priorities, including completing upcoming utility projects and modernizing the city's comprehensive plan and future land-use maps.

"We're excited. This is our first meeting. A lot of the priorities are going to be revolving around making sure the budgets are actually correct, and we have a true balanced budget for the city of Monticello."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.