Monticello thrift store turns bargain hunting into life-saving support for local no-kill animal shelter

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — In downtown Monticello, a local thrift shop is turning bargain hunting into life-saving support for dogs and cats in need.

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Wag the Dog thrift shop turns everyday shopping into lifesaving support for local animals

Wag the Dog Thrift Store offers everything from clothes to furniture at a low cost. The store is run completely by volunteers, with every purchase and dollar made benefiting the Jefferson County Humane Society, a local no-kill shelter dedicated to caring for dogs until they find a home.

According to Florida shelter data, over 350,000 animals entered shelters in 2024, making community support critical for no-kill facilities to continue saving lives.

Edye Corley has been volunteering at the shelter for 10 years. She said every sale means hope and another animal getting a second chance at life.

"All our proceeds from the sale of the store go to support our no-kill shelter and adoption center. We take care of them medically and physically," Corley said.

For many shoppers, the impact goes far beyond a good deal. It is a way for the community to come together and give animals a second chance.

"We love the fact that it’s all donations—it goes back to the community and it’s for the dogs…the no-kill shelter," Matthew Bybiral said.

Shoppers say while the price tag may be small, the impact is priceless.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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