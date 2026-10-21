Monticello thrift store offers budget-friendly Halloween costumes while supporting shelter animals

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — As Halloween approaches, families looking to celebrate without overspending have a local option that gives back to animals in need.

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Halloween costumes at Wag the Dog help support local shelter

At Wag the Dog Thrift Store in Monticello, shoppers can find Halloween costumes, decorations, and accessories at thrift-store prices. Volunteer Edye Corley said costume prices generally range from about $3 to $10, making the store an affordable alternative to buying new outfits.

The store offers both ready-made costumes and donated clothing and accessories that can be mixed and matched to create a unique Halloween look.

Corley said the store's inventory comes entirely from community donations, and every purchase supports a larger mission.

"The community donates everything that's in the store, and it's for the benefit of Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center and the Jefferson County Humane Society," Corley said. "All proceeds go to support that shelter."

Funds raised through the thrift store benefit the Jefferson County Humane Society and Wolf Creek Pet Adoption Center, helping provide care for animals awaiting adoption at the organization's no-kill shelter.

While shoppers may visit for inexpensive Halloween costumes, Corley said their purchases continue helping local animals long after the holiday is over. The thrift store raises money for the shelter throughout the year through donated goods and community support.

For families looking to stretch their Halloween budget while making a difference, Wag the Dog offers a way to do both.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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