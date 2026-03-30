Monticello Septic to Sewer project nears completion along Hickory Street

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — A major infrastructure project is nearing completion in Monticello, as crews work to transition homes along Hickory Street from septic tanks to a centralized sewer system. City leaders say the project stretches from Highway 90 down to a lift station and is designed to improve sanitation while protecting nearby waterways, including Crooked Creek.

The project is supported through funding from the State Revolving Fund, which helps local governments finance wastewater improvements. Officials say the city is eligible for funding that could include up to 100 percent principal forgiveness tied to hurricane recovery efforts.

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Monticello Septic to Sewer project news completion along Hickory Street

The project is funded through a state revolving fund grant totaling more than 1.6 million dollars.

Monticello City Manager Kurt Mackiewicz says the project is part of a broader effort to modernize infrastructure and improve quality of life for residents.

Officials say the clean water state revolving fund could help cover the cost, as crews wrap up final connections along Hickory Street.

Some neighbors say they’ve already seen positive results while others remain on septic due to challenges like low elevation and the need for lift stations.

Click here for more information about the project.

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