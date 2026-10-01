Monticello Opera House seeking local talent for Holiday Showcase

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — The holiday season is taking center stage in Monticello. The Monticello Opera House is looking for local performers and volunteers to help bring a Christmas tradition to life.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

The Monticello Opera House is seeking local talent and volunteers for its upcoming holiday showcase

Auditions for the upcoming holiday showcase will be held this Saturday, October 3rd from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Monticello Opera House.

Organizers say performers of all experience levels are welcome to audition.

The production is seeking singers, dancers, and musicians to take part in the show, which will run Dec. 18 through Dec. 20. The holiday-themed production will feature a mix of festive entertainment, including comedy, romance, and nostalgic Christmas favorites.

Those who prefer to stay behind the scenes can also get involved. The Opera House is looking for volunteers to assist with various production roles and help bring the show to life.

Whether you're ready to step into the spotlight or want to help make the magic happen behind the curtain, organizers encourage community members to stop by the Opera House to learn more about getting involved.

For more information, contact the Monticello Opera House.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.