The Monticello Opera House says its popular murder mystery dinners are creating more than a memorable night out. They are also giving local teens paid hospitality experience and skills they can take into future careers.

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Monticello Opera House murder mystery dinners give local teens paid hospitality training

Many students begin volunteering between the ages of 12 and 15 before moving into paid server positions.

Event Coordinator Phyllis Gray says the program requires a commitment from interested teens, including completing training before each event.

"We get the teenagers. We get a group of teens, and if you're interested you have to let us know because we have to have a little bit of training. And they will come in, and they do so good," Gray said.

The hands-on training covers a range of hospitality skills that Gray says are increasingly valuable.

"It takes a lot of teamwork, too. Two of them usually will hold a big tray of food or dessert, and the other one will pass it out. They learn how to set a table, which nowadays is a really big deal. They learn how to serve food properly, fill water glasses, and ask if they can remove a plate from someone," Gray said.

Gray says several former student servers have gone on to work at local businesses, while others have returned to the Opera House as actors and even directors.

The Opera House's next murder mystery dinner, "Ghosted," is scheduled for September. Teens interested in joining the hospitality team should apply in advance so they have time to complete the required training before the event.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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