Macedonia Church in Monticello offering free food and clothing for Jefferson County families

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — With prices rising and many local families struggling to make ends meet, Macedonia Church in Monticello is stepping up by offering free food and clothing.

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Macedonia Church in Monticello steps up with free food and clothing for Jefferson County families

Jefferson County families are feeling the pressure of rising costs, from groceries to gas, and one Monticello church says the need for help keeps growing.

According to U.S. Census data, Jefferson County has a population of just over 15,000. More than 20% of county residents live below the poverty line — a rate more than one and a half times the state average. The county's median household income sits nearly $15,000 below the state average.

Macedonia Church hosts food distributions twice a month and provides emergency food and clothing assistance throughout the week.

Pastor Jody Brown says the church is focused on reaching people wherever the need exists.

"We offer emergency food, emergency clothing. Currently we do food bank twice a month here at the church. It'll be the first and third Saturday beginning at 10 a.m. and then the other weeks, the alternate weeks when we're not doing it here, we try to get out in the community," Brown said.

Brown says rising costs are forcing families to make difficult choices.

"You've got some that are having to make that choice you know I'm going to put $40.00 and get five, four, eight gallons worth of gas, or I can take that $40.00 and feed my family. And a lot are struggling with it, so we're trying in every way that we can," Brown said.

The church partners with Second Harvest to help provide food and accepts donations of clothing, nonperishable food items, and monetary support from the community.

Church leaders say as long as families continue struggling, they will continue showing up to help.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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