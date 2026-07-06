Jefferson County's new county manager presented commissioners with a $30,856,772 spending plan for fiscal year 2027, covering everything from county operations and public safety to roads and infrastructure.

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Jefferson County's new county manager unveils $30.9 million budget proposal for FY 2027

County Manager Douglas Baber laid out the tentative budget proposal for the Board of County Commissioners. The plan carries a proposed property tax rate of 7.5261 mills, which is 2.16% above the rollback rate of 7.3673 mills. The rollback rate is the rate that would generate the same tax revenue as the previous year. The budget is based on a tentative taxable property value of $1,208,580,881.

Fire assessment increase

The budget plan also includes a 10% increase to the county's fire protection assessment. The increase would cost the average household $19.80 more per year, or $1.65 more per month.

The county's solid waste assessment would remain unchanged at $240 per household.

Capital investment

The budget calls for the creation of a 5-Year Capital Improvement Fund to allow the county to plan ahead for major infrastructure projects across roads, parks, public facilities and emergency services.

A new Capital Replacement Fund would be seeded with $250,000 in initial funding and is expected to earn an estimated $12,500 in interest. The fund is designed to pay for new equipment before aging vehicles and tools fail, rather than responding to emergency replacement needs.

The budget also outlines the county's outstanding road bond debt obligations:



2012 Road Bond — $245,000 principal, $48,700 interest, $293,700 total annual payment; estimated payoff of $1,865,000 as of July 1. County staff is seeking board approval to pay off this bond early.

2018 Road Bond — $275,000 principal, $122,065 interest, $397,065 total annual payment; estimated payoff of $4,165,000.

2022 Road Bond — $155,000 principal, $136,050 interest, $291,050 total annual payment; estimated payoff of $3,465,000.

Combined, the county's annual road bond payments total $675,000 in principal and $306,815 in interest, for a total of $981,815.

The county also carries a solar panel lease with annual payments of $16,566 in principal and $2,761 in interest, totaling $19,327. The lease amortizes through Feb. 15, 2031, with an estimated payoff of $99,535 as of July 1. County staff is also seeking board approval to pay off the solar panel lease early.

Employee compensation and staffing

County employees would receive a 2% cost-of-living adjustment effective Oct. 1, 2026, at a cost of $133,013. The adjustment is intended to protect employees from the erosion of purchasing power due to inflation.

Employees would also remain eligible for merit raises of up to 3% based on performance reviews on their anniversary date or last date of promotion, with approximately $62,706 budgeted for those increases.

The budget proposes filling several vacant positions, including:



Animal Control Director

Assistant County Manager

Finance and Grants Director

Equipment Operator II

Veterans Affairs Officer (0.5 FTE)

Kennel Technician (0.5 FTE)

The plan also includes creating a new in-house Information Technology Manager position, eliminating the need for contract IT staff.

Local program funding

The proposed budget maintains level funding for local community programs, with no increases or decreases from the prior fiscal year:



Chamber of Commerce — $12,000

Small Grant Program — $15,000

Senior Center — $30,000

Humane Society — $5,000

Soil and Water Conservation District — $2,500

4-H Association — $5,000

Total local program funding: $69,500.

New fees

The proposal recommends two new county fees:



Lien Search — $75

Pet Adoption — $50

Financial outlook

The county projects $400,000 in General Fund interest earnings and $96,725 in interest across all other funds for fiscal year 2026-2027, estimated as of Oct. 1, 2026.

The proposed millage rate of 7.5261 mills is projected to generate $9,095,901 in ad valorem tax revenue, based on a 2026 taxable value of $1,208,580,881, up from the 2025 final taxable value of $1,183,078,355.

What comes next

The first tentative budget hearing is scheduled for Sept. 10 with a final budget hearing on Sept. 23.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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