Jefferson County's new county manager focusing on managed growth, budget approval

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — Jefferson County has new leadership after the Board of County Commissioners hired Douglas Baber as county manager following the resignation of Shannon Metty.

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Jefferson County's new county manager focuses on managed growth, budget approval

Baber comes to Jefferson County from Hardee County, Florida, where he served as assistant county manager for about two and a half years. He is stepping into the role at an annual salary of $140,000.

His connection to rural communities goes back further than his time in Florida, growing up in rural Kentucky and spending his career in smaller counties. He says that made Jefferson County feel like a natural home for his family.

"Managed growth is key. I've heard that overwhelmingly from the commission through the interview process. My goal is to work with the commission on a path forward that allows organized, managed growth," Baber said.

One of his first major tasks is helping move the county's budget through the approval process. Commissioners are scheduled to take it up July 2.

"I roll into the county with a lot of budgetary experience. Our budget will go before the Board of County Commissioners on July 2nd, and I was really looking forward to helping push that forward," Baber said.

Beyond the budget, Baber says his focus will be on county operations, staff management, and long-term financial planning.

He is also keeping a close eye on the property tax referendum that will be on the ballot this November which Baber says could have real financial implications for the county down the road.

Baber also took a moment to recognize outgoing Interim County Manager Ron Russo, thanking him for keeping the county moving during the transition.

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