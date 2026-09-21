Jefferson County works to close the broadband gap and get more residents connected to the internet

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Jefferson County is among a group of rural communities in the Big Bend working to improve broadband internet access.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Jefferson County works to close the broadband gap for residents

Jefferson County has about 5,750 households. About 75% have a broadband subscription. Across Florida, that number is nearly 92%. About 85% of Jefferson County households have a computer.

For people without either, local resources have become an important way to get connected. The Jefferson County Public Library is one place helping fill that gap.

Emily Grosskopf, Director of Library Services at the Jefferson County Public Library, said the need is clear.

"Around 20 or 30 people in a single day come by to use the internet... to access email, get their labels printed, do homework. It's a pretty well-used service."

Grosskopf also pointed to barriers that go beyond infrastructure.

"I know there is some expansion through fiber occurring, but that still isn't accessible for a lot of people, both because of location and also because of price."

The library says a contractor is coming in to teach basic computer classes, helping people connect with work, school, and everyday services.

Efforts to close the gap are also happening at the state level.

Statewide, Florida's Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment Program, known as BEAD, also aims to expand high-speed internet to under-served areas of the state.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.