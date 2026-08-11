JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Students returned to Jefferson K-12 Tuesday to begin the 2026-2027 school year. Meanwhile, district leaders are focused on building academic momentum and making sure students, parents, and the community feel welcome.

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Jefferson County students head back to school as district aims to build on academic progress

The district is entering the new school year with a "B" school grade, a mark Jefferson K-12 has also earned 2 out of the last 3 years.

"We just received a school grade of a B. We've had a B two out of the last three years. I feel like we've got some of the best teachers in the state of Florida. Our Principal Davis has done an unbelievable job. We're ready to go," Superintendent Jackie Pons said.

District leaders say their goal is to make school a place where everyone feels supported.

"The school, when you go back to the school, it is a positive learning environment, and we want students to feel welcome. We want parents to feel welcome. We want the community to feel welcomed. And school is just a great place to be and what an opportunity. And again, we're just excited to have our students back," Pons said.

Ahead of the school year, the district held a back-to-school event to provide school supplies to all students in the district. Leaders say the community's willingness to support and participate in that event reflects the spirit of Jefferson County.

Students are also required to carry a clear or mesh backpack this school year.

For drop-off, the gate opens at 7:25 a.m. to allow school buses to enter. Parents may begin dropping off students at 7:30 a.m.

With students and buses back on the road, drivers are urged to slow down and stay alert near school buses and bus stops. District leaders say it takes the entire community working together to keep students safe.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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