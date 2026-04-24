Jefferson County seeing increase in stray dogs, urges residents to microchip their pet

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — Stray and loose dogs are increasingly common in Jefferson County, and the numbers reveal a concerning trend.

Since March 23rd, Jefferson County Animal Control has taken in 21 wandering dogs, but only two were reunited with their owners, thanks to microchips. The new Jefferson County Animal Control Director, Cassie Griesheimer, shared these facts during the April 20th Jefferson County Commission meeting.

WATCH FULL REPORT BELOW:

Stray Dog Problem Grows in Jefferson County—Only Microchips Are Bringing Pets Home

Nationwide, the American Humane Association reports that 10 million pets go missing every year, and one in three pets will get lost at some point in their lives. Research shows micro-chipping boosts a dog’s chance of getting home from just 2% to 52%.

“We have a lot of stray dogs here, but we see a lot of them are extremely friendly, they’re in very good shape, they seem to be missing home, but a lot of them we cannot get home,” said Annie Anderson, Director of the Jefferson County Humane Society. Anderson points out that a microchip with updated information makes getting pets home fast and easy.

Microchipping isn’t just for emergencies—it helps with everyday pet care, according to pet owner Arick Lansdale. “It’s very helpful for keeping up with vet records and everything, from with moving, with changing vets, and everything, it makes it way simpler to just keep up with everything and make sure all their shots and vaccinations are up to date.”

Microchipping is a quick and simple process. For more information about what to do if you find a stray pet or how to get your pet micro-chipped, visit Jefferson County Humane Society.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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