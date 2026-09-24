Jefferson County rec park to get pickleball lights, second entrance in new round of upgrades

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Jefferson County's Jefferson Recreational Park is getting new amenities aimed at serving residents and bringing more visitors to the community.

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Jefferson County invests in rec park upgrades including pickleball lights and a second entrance

Jefferson County leaders are investing new money into Jefferson Recreational Park, with several upgrades in the works for the facility.

Plans call for adding lights to the pickleball courts, allowing residents to play after dark. The county is also adding a second entrance to the park.

County Manager Douglas Baber said the current single entrance creates a bottleneck for residents trying to use the park. A second entrance would help keep traffic moving.

According to Baber, the solar lights for the pickleball courts will cost $20,000, while lighting for the basketball court will cost $16,000. Fencing will cost $15,000. Baber said roadwork costs are all internal so far.

The upgrades could also bring economic benefits to the community. Baber said he hopes the improved park will attract travel sports teams, whose visiting families would spend money at local restaurants and hotels.

Crystal Whitman

Baber said the biggest reason for the project, however, is the people who live in Jefferson County — and that residents simply deserve the investment.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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