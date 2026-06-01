Jefferson County officials, the Red Cross, and emergency crews are prepared to open shelters, clear roads, and help residents recover when hurricanes and other disasters strike.

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Jefferson County ready to shelter residents before, during and after hurricane season

Jefferson County serves as a refuge for residents forced to evacuate during hurricanes and other disasters. Officials say they are ready to help neighbors before, during, and after a storm.

During Hurricane Helene in 2024, Jefferson County opened a shelter of last resort at Jefferson K-12, offering relief for residents in low-lying areas, mobile homes, and other vulnerable housing. The shelter also accommodated pets.

Sheriff Mac McNeil said Helene was different from previous storms the county has faced.

"We realize this is the first storm in this area that our county has been on the east side of the storm," McNeil said.

Candi Collyer, the Community Disaster Program Manager for the Capital Area, said emergency crews, the Red Cross, and volunteers are on standby and ready to provide shelter, food, and support for families who may have lost everything.

"For a storm, we'll have pre-designated areas. It depends on where landfall is going to be, but for no-notice events like tornadoes and wildfires, we take them as they come, and we provide shelters within a reasonable area where people can stay and remain safe. When everything is said and done, that is when we'll open a recovery shelter where people can go after the sheriff's department has cleared that people's homes are safe," Collyer said.

Collyer said families should create an evacuation plan and gather important documents, medications, and supplies ahead of time, and make a plan for their pets as well.

County officials say shelters typically remain open throughout the storm and continue operating as long as residents need a safe place to stay.

Emergency management teams say preparation and community support can make a major difference.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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