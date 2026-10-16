JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — Jefferson County residents looking to buy a home, make critical repairs, or rebuild after significant damage may be eligible for financial assistance through the county’s State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) Program.

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Jefferson County Opens More Than $431K in Housing Assistance for Homebuyers and Home Repairs

According to Jefferson County officials, more than $431,000 is currently available to help qualifying households achieve homeownership or improve their living conditions.

County Manager Douglas Baber says the funding is available now and is intended to support local families through the county's housing assistance efforts.

The SHIP Program offers several forms of assistance, including help for first-time and qualifying homebuyers, repairs to owner-occupied homes, and demolition and reconstruction for homes that meet program requirements.

A presentation recently shared with county commissioners outlines the available funding levels. Very low- and low-income households may qualify for up to $15,000 in homebuyer assistance, while moderate-income households could receive up to $10,000.

The program also provides assistance for larger housing projects. Eligible homeowners may receive up to $70,000 for home rehabilitation projects and as much as $150,000 for qualifying demolition and reconstruction efforts.

Eligibility is based on several factors, including household income, household size, and the type of assistance being requested.

Baber says the program can provide a much-needed boost for working families by helping cover down payment costs or addressing major repair needs that might otherwise be financially out of reach.

Residents interested in applying do not have to navigate the process alone. DSR Consulting and Management assists applicants throughout the process and helps determine eligibility requirements. For more information email:

JeffersonSHIP@DSRConsultant.com

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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