Local minister helps Wakulla County family as their young daughter battles rare eating disorder

JEFFERSON COUNTY, FL — A local minister with ties to Jefferson County is stepping up to support an 8-year-old Wakulla County girl battling a rare medical condition that has placed a severe emotional and financial strain on her family.

Braelyn Godwin has Avoidant Restrictive Food Intake Disorder (ARFID), a condition that makes it difficult for her to eat and creates daily challenges for her health.

Her mother, Angela Godwin, said one of the hardest parts is helping others understand the severity of the condition.

“A lot of people don’t understand how serious this disorder is,” Angela said. “When people see her not eat, they think it’s a choice—but it’s not.”

Angela said the emotional and financial toll has been overwhelming.

“If Brother Miller hadn’t done this fundraiser, I would definitely be losing my house,” Angela said. This whole last year has been a struggle financially.”

Pastor Henry Miller of Henry Miller Ministries, based out of Victory Thru Truth Ministries, organized a fundraiser to support the family. He said the effort was rooted in his faith.

“The Bible says we’re supposed to help people,” Miller said. “Feed them, clothe them—whatever they need. If we’re doing what we’re supposed to do, the Lord will bless us.”

Miller is cooking and selling his well-known chicken purloo. The $10 meal includes green beans, rolls, and desserts. Organizers said all proceeds and donations go directly toward Braelyn's medical expenses and in-home health care.

“It’s my go-to,” Miller said. “It’s affordable to make, and around here, people love it. We sell the plates for $10, and every dollar goes to the family.”

Miller said he understands the importance of helping others during difficult times.

“I’ve done this for years,” Miller said. “I’ve even had to do fundraisers for my own family.”

For Angela, the community support means everything as they navigate a long journey ahead.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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